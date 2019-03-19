I Will Sack Most Gospel Musicians From The Industry If …---Piesie Esther

As some gospel musicians are of the view that the gospel industry is slowly dying, celebrated gospel sensation, Piesie Esther thinks otherwise. According to her, the gospel industry is not dying, but the individuals preaching the gospel are the ones deviating from what they preach.

She explained, “God’s word will not return void. It is too powerful and will always prosper and accomplish what He desires” adding that, some gospel musicians are rather the cause of the collapsing industry due to their ‘immoralities and unbiblical’ act.

“The gospel industry can never die. We all understand that there is no unity in the industry but some of my colleague musicians make it very glaring especially when you meet them in town. We are preaching the gospel through our God-given talent and we must live according to what we preach” – Piesie lamented

The ‘Agye Won Nsem’ hitmaker stressed that she will sack most of her colleague musicians from the gospel industry to save the ‘collapsing’ industry if she had her own way. “If I had my way, I would sack from the industry, most of the gospel musicians that are living contrary to what they preach. But as we continuously go down on our knees in prayers, I believe our Creator will in no time wash them all out of the industry”

Piesie Esther is out with her first single in 2019 dubbed ‘Maseda Kɛseɛ’ meaning ‘my great thanks’. In this new song, the songstress shares the joy of the abundant blessings God has bestowed on her. 'Maseda Kɛseɛ' is currently streaming live on iTunes, Deezer, Spotify, Youtube, and all music websites.