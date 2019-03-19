D-Black, Kwaw Kese And Patapaa Are 'Wack'--Tinny

Nii Addo Quaynor, better known by his stage name Tinny recently mentioned that Rapper D-Black, Kwaw Kese and Patapaa are wack, musicians.

Tinny made this revelation in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive time on Joy FM, Monday, when he was asked who his three worst rappers in Ghana were.

He said, “if you are wack, I will not listen to you.”

He stated, he would rate the multiple award-winning hiphop/ afrobeats artiste D-Black above the other two artistes.

Tinny told Lexis Bill, host of the show, that ‘One Corner’ hit maker Patapaa is the worst among the three artistes.

He rated Kwaw Kese as the second, “ I will listen to D-Black over Kwaw Kese.”

The ‘Anaconda’ singer stated he used to listen to Kwaw Kese’s music but not anymore.

He explained Kwaw Kese worked hard to grow in the industry.

Tinny also added rappers Sarkodie, Kofi Mole, Edem and Medikal are some of his favourites in the industry.

The singer also on the show revealed he is having a charity concert, in the name of his foundation ‘My Tiny Contribution’ on March 22.

The event is to raise some money and support for the disabled.