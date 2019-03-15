VGMA 2019 Nominees List Announced

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 20th anniversary edition of the annual 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will be the 20th edition of the award scheme designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.
20th VGMAs grand launch and nominees unveiling slated for Friday
It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks two decades of honoring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.
Live updates on the nominees list below:
Musicians who excelled during the year under review are being nominated in the various categories of the music award scheme.
Check the VGMA 2019 nominees list out (NB: list is being update every hour):
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Hosanna – Koda
Bobolebobo – Isaac Kwabena Aning
W’asue Me – Obaapa Christy
Agba Dza – Bethel Revival Choir
Mo Ne Yo – Diana Hamilton
My Everything – Joe Mettle
I Swerve – Joyce Blessing
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Yebewu Nti – Dada Hafco
Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene
Betweener – Kumi Guitar
Woara – Kwesi Arthur
Thunder – Kidi
CCTV – King Promise ft Sarkodie, Mugeez
My Level – Shatta Wale
Killing Me Softly – Adina ft Kuami Eugene
SONG OF THE YEAR
Ayekoo – Medikal ft King Promise
Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy ft Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Darko Vibes, & Kelvyn Boy
Wiase Ye De (remix) – Qwamina MP ft Kwesi Arthur & Yung C
Eish – Dope Nation
Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie ft King Promise
Blow My Mind – Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah
Obiaa Wo Ne Master – Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy
Baby Girl – Strongman ft Kuami Eugene
AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Tokyo – King Promise ft Wizkid
Akwaaba – Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Papi Kojo
Uber Driver – Wendy Shay
Yenkor – DJ Mic Smith ft Kwesi Arthur
Don’t Keep Me Waiting – Kwesi Arthur ft Kidi
That Thing – Article Wan ft Patapaa
Come and See My Mother – MzVee ft Yemi Alade
Thunder Fire – Shatta Wale ft SM Militants
HIP-HIP SONG OF THE YEAR
How Much (remix) – Medikal ft Sarkodie, Omar Sterling
Wole (remix) Kojo Cue ft Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple, C-Real
Stables – Joey B ft La Meme Gang
Biibi Ba – Sarkodie ft LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, OBkay, CJ Biggerman
Anthem – Kwesi Arthur
Boys Kasa – R2bees ft King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, RJZ, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal, B4Bonah
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Dagomba Girl – Maccasio ft Mugeez
Top Skanka – Stonebwoy
Obaa – Samini
Gringo – Shatta Wale
