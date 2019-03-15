VGMA 2019 Nominees List Announced

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 20th anniversary edition of the annual 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will be the 20th edition of the award scheme designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

20th VGMAs grand launch and nominees unveiling slated for Friday

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks two decades of honoring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Live updates on the nominees list below:

Musicians who excelled during the year under review are being nominated in the various categories of the music award scheme.

Check the VGMA 2019 nominees list out (NB: list is being update every hour):

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Hosanna – Koda

Bobolebobo – Isaac Kwabena Aning

W’asue Me – Obaapa Christy

Agba Dza – Bethel Revival Choir

Mo Ne Yo – Diana Hamilton

My Everything – Joe Mettle

I Swerve – Joyce Blessing

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Yebewu Nti – Dada Hafco

Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene

Betweener – Kumi Guitar

Woara – Kwesi Arthur

Thunder – Kidi

CCTV – King Promise ft Sarkodie, Mugeez

My Level – Shatta Wale

Killing Me Softly – Adina ft Kuami Eugene

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayekoo – Medikal ft King Promise

Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy ft Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Darko Vibes, & Kelvyn Boy

Wiase Ye De (remix) – Qwamina MP ft Kwesi Arthur & Yung C

Eish – Dope Nation

Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie ft King Promise

Blow My Mind – Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah

Obiaa Wo Ne Master – Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy

Baby Girl – Strongman ft Kuami Eugene

AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Tokyo – King Promise ft Wizkid

Akwaaba – Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Papi Kojo

Uber Driver – Wendy Shay

Yenkor – DJ Mic Smith ft Kwesi Arthur

Don’t Keep Me Waiting – Kwesi Arthur ft Kidi

That Thing – Article Wan ft Patapaa

Come and See My Mother – MzVee ft Yemi Alade

Thunder Fire – Shatta Wale ft SM Militants

HIP-HIP SONG OF THE YEAR

How Much (remix) – Medikal ft Sarkodie, Omar Sterling

Wole (remix) Kojo Cue ft Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple, C-Real

Stables – Joey B ft La Meme Gang

Biibi Ba – Sarkodie ft LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, OBkay, CJ Biggerman

Anthem – Kwesi Arthur

Boys Kasa – R2bees ft King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, RJZ, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal, B4Bonah

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Dagomba Girl – Maccasio ft Mugeez

Top Skanka – Stonebwoy

Obaa – Samini

Gringo – Shatta Wale

