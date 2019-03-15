Modern Ghana logo

I Paid 2000 Pounds To Bleach My Skin--Ella Mensah

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian fast-rising actress Ella Mensah has admitted paying a huge sum of money to get the fair skin she has now.

According to the actress, she had to take an injection which cost about 2,000 pounds to bleach her skin.

After admitting that she bleached her skin, Ella Mensah said: "I don't use cream to bleach my skin, I took an injection." The actress made this revelation in an interview with Delay on the Delay show.

Ella Mensah further explained that there are several injections to select from after deciding to bleach. She noted that the injections have different prices depending on the level of bleach and how far one wants to become. Ella Mensah for a few years now has been acting and has starred in Ghanaian and Nigerian movies. She is also a professional master of ceremony, an influencer, and traveler who often posts photos of herself on Instagram, spending time in Miami, London and other famous cities.

