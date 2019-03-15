Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
35 minutes ago | Comedy News

Yung Fresh Comedy - Loose Guard [Episode 1] @YungFreshComedy

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom
Yung Fresh Comedy - Loose Guard [Episode 1] @YungFreshComedy

Introducing the youngest Comedians in our Generation, The Yung Fresh Comedy with the first episode of their debut project "Loose Guard".

The Akwa Ibom based fun house relays a positive message in this piece while cracking you. This is not only entertaining but educative as well.

