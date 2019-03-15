New Act Kwesi Stylish, Afropop, Highlife Singer Drops “Hyira Me”

A budding promising singer known in showbiz circles as Kwesi stylish has released his first single christened “Hyira me” in the Twi language to wit 'Bless Me.'

The Hyira Me Afro-pop tune is a didactic song which exposes the afflictions in life and the faith that things will get better.

In an interview, he stated that, though the hustle is real and for most young people they feel all hope is gone, there’s still hope that when they persist it will pay off one day.

This, he said is the very more reason why he released the “Hyira me” single which laments about the hustle and hardship in life and that things will get better.

Kwesi reiterated that the new single chronicles on how interesting and colourful life can be if we persist and wait on the Lord's blessings.

However, Kwesi’s single was produced by Kwame beats, a versatile producer in Accra who gave him the inspiration to come to his studio and make the recording after he realised Kwesi is musically good.

He commended the indefatigable efforts put in by his producer Kwame beats for making his music career a reality.

The melodious single, Hyira Me, sought to inspire and motivate everyone going through a hard time.

Lyrically endowed Kwesi stylish told his fans to expect more thrilling tunes from him.

“I am a versatile musician and I can do more genres of music when I have the inspiration, what I mostly do is Afro-pop, highlife and I’m also a good songwriter”

He admonished his fans to keep pursuing their dreams and also asked up and coming musicians to continue doing exploits until they get to the top.