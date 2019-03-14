Yaa Sika: Another Mind-Blowing Female Singer Discovered

Alice Acheampong known by showbiz name as Yaa Sika is another talent with a promising outlook and she is poised to take over the music scene with her unique style of singing and beautiful delivery of her message.

The singer who is currently trending with her debut single hit track dubbed Not for free is signed to Hofam Entertainment, a music promotions and artist management label which focus is highly channelled into grooming new talent and projecting them to the world.

Even though Ghanaians and the world has experienced various female artiste with a different approach in the industry but Yaa Sika finds herself as a very low key songstress with a decent lifestyle who is very sociable and understands the music system in Ghana.

She is not hungry for the fame but seriously in the hunt for what the music industry has been lacking for decades and that is what she is here to present to the world, Her new music ‘Not For Free’

Stream below and Enjoy

https://soundcloud.com/user-548174344/not-for-free-afromusiccentralcom