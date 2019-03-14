I Am No Longer Doing Shows For Free--Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has expressed his displeasure in people taking him for granted for doing shows for free.

In a recent post on his Instagram Story, the ’Ay3 late’ hitmaker seemed unhappy as he made the statement that he will not play for free unless suitable funds are made available.

Pappy Kojo who is out with the latest hit song titled ’Balance’ which features Joey B, used to be a hot cake in the Ghanaian music scene some few years back.

Below is a screenshot of what he posted: