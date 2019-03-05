Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
42 minutes ago

Wendy Shay unveils new hairstyle

By OdarteyGH
Wendy Shay has her brand identification being her hairstyle and ever since her introduction into the music industry has been known and identified for rocking a curly hairstyle. This particular hairstyle got her into social media trolls for wearing the same wig for more than 3 months.

In a post on the gram, the Afro-pop singer has finally changed her hairstyle and now wears a straight wig hairstyle.

35201972541 23041q5dcw wendyshay1

The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker shared the photo of her new hairstyle on her Instagram page to announce that she was wearing a new hair which would bring her new luck.

Wendy Shay was introduced to music by Rufftown records Manager Bullet and signed in January 2018. On 1 June 2018, Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver", produced by MOG Beatz.

Watch Video Below

