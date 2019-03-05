Wendy Shay has her brand identification being her hairstyle and ever since her introduction into the music industry has been known and identified for rocking a curly hairstyle. This particular hairstyle got her into social media trolls for wearing the same wig for more than 3 months.
In a post on the gram, the Afro-pop singer has finally changed her hairstyle and now wears a straight wig hairstyle.
The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker shared the photo of her new hairstyle on her Instagram page to announce that she was wearing a new hair which would bring her new luck.
Wendy Shay was introduced to music by Rufftown records Manager Bullet and signed in January 2018. On 1 June 2018, Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver", produced by MOG Beatz.
Wendy Shay unveils new hairstyle
Watch Video Below