FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
45 minutes ago | Celebrity

Video: Fella Makafui, Model Lharley Caught Kissing

By OdarteyGH
A Snap chat user has released series of videos on her timeline and notable amongst them is a video of Medikal’s girlfriend Fella Makafui passionately kissing fast rising model Lharley at a party while they slow dance.

According to the user, Lharley is bi-s*xual, she extorts money from guys but refuses to let them have their way because she has affection for girls.

The story keeps unfolding as the same Snapchat user has exposed a countless number of celebrities and those spreading HIV.

Watch Video Below

Celebrity
