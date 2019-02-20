I Don't Take Shatta Wale's Issues To Bed – Stonebwoy [Video]

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla with showbiz name Stonebwoy says he does not take issues regarding his 'opponent' Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale to bed.

The international award winning Reggae/dancehall star stated that such issues are insignificant to him because he tries to always stay clean.

In an interview with Attractive Mustapha, on Attractive Tv he explained that any comments that he makes with respect to trending issues should be considered as his opinion which he feels should be shared.

"Its not anything that I take to my bed that I think about so much that I wouldn't wish for. To be honest it's insignificant to me when people really ask that, I am not worried about when they do or they don't because I know there is media setting the controversies interest them a lot so they always want to chip in things to see the reaction but I trust that I stay clean and I say what I have to say", he added.

When asked why he seems not to have welcomed criticisms from late Zylofon Music artiste manager Willie Roi lightly, Stonebwoy said he is not happy about how the former was 'bias' towards people in the industry and sought to denigrate others in order to project his favourites.

"I repeat that I wasn’t happy, as a person like him playing partisan instead of playing a role of an industry person. We are all witnesses that he was always made arguments in favor of one side where he belongs which is okay, but also saying things to destroy me; that alone is something I shouldn't be happy about."

"We are not frowning at what he supported, or what he has always lived for. I do not have a relationship with him in the first place so it is not like a relationship gone sour, so I mean that’s just why I am not happy."

