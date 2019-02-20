Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

John Dumelo Debunks 'Predatory And Gross' Hugging Of Legon Students

By Modern Ghana
Ghanaian actor John Dumelo says there is nothing ‘gross and predatory’ about his visit to the University of Ghana, Legon, to spend Valentine’s Day with some female students.

Citi FM journalist, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante sparked a debate on Twitter after questioning the appropriateness of actor John Dumelo visiting female students of the University of Ghana (UG) in their hostels on Valentine’s Day.

She described his visit to his female fans in their halls as “gross and predatory”.

But in a reaction on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he wondered why the journalist refused to understand his motive but quickly jumped into conclusion, describing his hug as “gross and predatory”.

“I didn’t just budge into their halls uninvited and sleep on their beds and fondle with their breast. I just shook hands with the girls and hugged them, I am sure if any female celebrity did what I did, there will be no problem with that,” he stated.

“I think the comment is just a little harsh, about 99% of the comment suggests that they don’t like what she said about me,” he added.

Explaining further, Dumelo said: “...I just didn’t get up and go to Legon to go and hug and celebrate valentine’s day with the students. I was invited for a program after which I decided to spend time with my fans due to the huge turnout.”

—Adomonline

