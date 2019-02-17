Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
6 minutes ago | Comedy News

Nigerian Comedians Are Not Better Than Us--Comedian James Brown

By Kwame Sarfo TV
Nigerian Comedians Are Not Better Than Us--Comedian James Brown

Ghanaian stand up comedian, id-James Brown says “Nigerian comedians are not funny and not even better when it comes to comedy”.

He made this statement during an interview with Ordatey Gh - renowned blogger.

It’s well said that when it comes to comedy in Africa most people look no further than that of Nigeria. This might be due to their blend of English which they’ve made to look more unique based on how they speak it — “pidgin”. This makes their content go viral beyond the continent.

But James Brown claims, Ghanaians can do better than what Nigerians are doing and there is a need for us to stop praising them and focus on our own, pushing it beyond our national boundaries and making it be accepted by Africans and expats.

Comedy News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Valentine Is Here! Man In The Dark Is Here!!
"I Am Only Lawyer Nti When I'm On Set, I Am Different In Real Life"- Richmond Xavier Amoakoh
Because I can't speak English, I don't interact with students anytime when I visit my school - Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win
Romanus Goes Incomplete On Dec. 23rd!
TOP STORIES

Violence Don’t Win Polls--NPP Youth Organizer Replies NDC

55 minutes ago

Bawumia Reiterates Gov't's Commitment To Improve Zongos

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line