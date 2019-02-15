Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago | Celebrity

2Baba Denies Rumours He Beats His Wife

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur took to his social media page to apologize to his wife Annie Idibia regarding cheating rumours.

However after that public apology, there have been a lot of accusations thrown at him.

Apart from the rumours that he cheated on his wife, the 42-year-old is also facing accusations from a section of the public that he has beaten his wife to pulp.

However, the singer has denied the allegations stating emphatically that he cannot lay hands on the woman he loves. He was replying an Instagram user who sought to know whether the rumours were true.

“So is it true baby. I mean what I am hearing that you beat up my sunshine to darkness. I am talking of Annie,” the female follower asked.

2Baba politely answered with smiley emoji’s, “I no fit try am”.

Prior to July 2014, 2Baba went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

Read full post below;

Celebrity
