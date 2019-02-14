Jodiba Drops "One Drop" Visuals For Valentine's Day

The fast-rising Afrobeat artist Jodiba has released his much-anticipated video for One Drop single which features 2017 VGMA Record of the year award winner Teephlow.

The video which expresses love was expected to be released today 14th of February, however, came before that due to pressure from fans.

The video was shot by Abass a young talented video director from the defunct Zylofon Music Group.