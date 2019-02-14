Legendary Zapp Mallet Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage On Val's Day

Today, 14th February is Valentine’s day and most celebrities are expressing their affection for their loved ones.

The recent celebrity to commemorate Valentine’s day is legendary Ghanaian Sound engineer, Zapp Mallet.

Commemorating the day, Zapp Mallet recalled how he got married to his wife, Martha Mallet on February 14, 1993, by sharing a photo of himself and his wife.

Zapp and his wife, Martha Mallet who works with Engineers and Planners are blessed with two female children.

Over the years Zapp has been recognized and awarded on several platforms.

The legendary sound engineer is recognized as one of the pioneers of the Hiplife genre which started in 1994.

Artistes he has worked with include Kojo Antwi, Reggie Rockstone, Tagoe Sisters, Lord Kenya, Ofori Amponsah, Samini, Daasebre Gyamena and the late Terry Bonchaka.