Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
47 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Legendary Zapp Mallet Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage On Val's Day

By HotfmOnlinegh.com
Legendary Zapp Mallet Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage On Val's Day

Today, 14th February is Valentine’s day and most celebrities are expressing their affection for their loved ones.

The recent celebrity to commemorate Valentine’s day is legendary Ghanaian Sound engineer, Zapp Mallet.

Commemorating the day, Zapp Mallet recalled how he got married to his wife, Martha Mallet on February 14, 1993, by sharing a photo of himself and his wife.

Zapp and his wife, Martha Mallet who works with Engineers and Planners are blessed with two female children.

Over the years Zapp has been recognized and awarded on several platforms.

The legendary sound engineer is recognized as one of the pioneers of the Hiplife genre which started in 1994.

Artistes he has worked with include Kojo Antwi, Reggie Rockstone, Tagoe Sisters, Lord Kenya, Ofori Amponsah, Samini, Daasebre Gyamena and the late Terry Bonchaka.

Couples/Break-ups
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Was A Betweener For My Husband —Azigiza's Wife Reveals
I Was A Playboy Until I Met My Better Half ,Zilla She - Reggie Rockson
Nayas Accuses Ernest Opoku Of Quaffing Tramadol Before Going On Stage
"Exchanging Our Phones For A Week Strengthened Our Relationship"- Mrs Nsiah-Apau
TOP STORIES

Go And Sin No More – Speaker To loudmouth Ken Agyapong

2 minutes ago

Ayawaso Violence: Interior Minister Disowns Masked Armed Men

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line