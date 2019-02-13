Asamoah Gyan Is Biological Father Of His Three Kids —Paternity Test
By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
The long-awaited paternity test has proven that Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of all three kids.
The result which was read in court today shows a high degree of certainty that Asamoah Gyan is the father as all 20 genetic markers prove so.
Somewhere October last year lack Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan filled for a divorce and also demanded a paternity test to determine if he’s the biological father of his three kids.
The news which appears as a shock to Ghanaians was perceived as a ploy by the footballer dump her for another woman called Nina Atalah.
Although Gyan has been tight-lipped on the news of his divorce, he through his lawyers issued a statement to clarify that, he was only annulling his marriage and not seeking a divorce ( which technically means the same thing).
We later learned it was his older brother, Baffour Gyan who asked for the paternity test on behalf of his brother.
Asamoah Gyan Is Biological Father Of His Three Kids —Paternity Test
The long-awaited paternity test has proven that Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of all three kids.
The result which was read in court today shows a high degree of certainty that Asamoah Gyan is the father as all 20 genetic markers prove so.
Somewhere October last year lack Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan filled for a divorce and also demanded a paternity test to determine if he’s the biological father of his three kids.
The news which appears as a shock to Ghanaians was perceived as a ploy by the footballer dump her for another woman called Nina Atalah.
Although Gyan has been tight-lipped on the news of his divorce, he through his lawyers issued a statement to clarify that, he was only annulling his marriage and not seeking a divorce ( which technically means the same thing).
We later learned it was his older brother, Baffour Gyan who asked for the paternity test on behalf of his brother.