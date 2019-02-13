Asamoah Gyan Is Biological Father Of His Three Kids —Paternity Test

The long-awaited paternity test has proven that Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of all three kids.

The result which was read in court today shows a high degree of certainty that Asamoah Gyan is the father as all 20 genetic markers prove so.

Somewhere October last year lack Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan filled for a divorce and also demanded a paternity test to determine if he’s the biological father of his three kids.

The news which appears as a shock to Ghanaians was perceived as a ploy by the footballer dump her for another woman called Nina Atalah.

Although Gyan has been tight-lipped on the news of his divorce, he through his lawyers issued a statement to clarify that, he was only annulling his marriage and not seeking a divorce ( which technically means the same thing).

We later learned it was his older brother, Baffour Gyan who asked for the paternity test on behalf of his brother.