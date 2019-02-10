Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Sugar Mole Never Let Go ft. Broni

By Hassan Nankwe
Obrafour's signee Sugar Mole is up once again with this brand new song tagged "Never Let Go" which features singer Broni with production credit going to Ghanaian producer Lexyz. check the banger out below

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
