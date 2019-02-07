CB Records Signs Budding Artiste Yaw Ray

These days it has become very difficult for upcoming artiste to be signed to prominent record labels, this pushes them to go the extra mile to hustle their own way out to becoming relevant in the vibrant music industry.

In as much as some of them succeeded in pushing their brands/music without a major deal, the value a well-structured Record Label brings to an artist can never be underplayed. It is basically the prayers of upcoming artiste to be recognised by well-known record labels.

Fortunately for Yaw Ray, the most sought-after artist in University of Education, Winneba campus, he has been signed by Celebrity Barber (CB) records.

“I am very much excited to see this day. For it’s not easy to get a record label to push money into one’s craft especially if you’re up and coming like myself. With this deal, I am convinced beyond doubt that I’m on the right path to achieving greatness”, Yaw Ray said this during his signing on Sunday, February 3 inside LIKANA lodge.

Emcee Bebe, who happens to be the general manager of CB records, used the opportunity to inspire the budding Afropop artist to do his possible best during the 5years contractual period to make the investment yield the expected results.

Consequently, Celebrity Barber, CEO of CB records also assured his newly signed artist that he’ll make available everything that will help smoothen the works of Yaw Ray under the label.