Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's government

17.05.2024 LISTEN

The Northern Regional House of Chiefs has commended the government for the numerous development projects it has undertaken in the region since it assumed office in 2017.

Ya Naa Abukari II, who is also President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, made the commendation when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the House on Thursday.

"We feel and appreciate the impact your government has made in the last seven years of good governance, working to improve the living conditions of our people," the Ya-Naa said.

He mentioned the state-of-the-art sports stadium, the ongoing construction of a multi-purpose sports centre for the gallant men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Tamale International Airport, interchange, among many others, as some visible development projects in the region.

The Ya Naa said the projects have employed many youths, lessened the hardships of several families and contributed to reducing youth unemployment in the region.

While commending the government and the Vice President, Ya Naa also expressed some concerns and appealed to the Vice President to push for the completion of some projects, such as the Tamale and Yendi Water Supply projects.

The Ya Naa congratulated Dr. Bawumia on his historic election as the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Flagbearer, and wished him well, as he seeks to lead the country as President.