Rocky Dawuni Announces Tree Planting Exercise

Days after announcing on Citi TV that he wanted to meet the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, over the level of sanitation in Accra, the capital city, reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni has made the move.

The International Afro roots music star and environmental activist told AJ Sarpong on Citi TV's 'Hall of Fame' that he was planning on meeting the Chief Executive of the AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah to discuss how best to help improve sanitation in Accra.

The Grammy Awards nominee was appointed the Regional UN Goodwill Ambassador for Africa last year to generate support and publicity among his audience for UN Environment's messages.

“Having this designation this year, I'm gonna go sit with the Mayor of Accra and discuss how together we can help keep the environment clean,” he said.

The ‘In Ghana’ singer told the AMA boss about his passion for environmental issues and announced plans to launch a tree planting initiative in the city.

“I would want to collaborate with the Assembly to launch a tree planting initiative in Accra because I want to get more individuals on board to plant and care for the trees. This is something I will lead and encourage people to do,” he said.

The AMA boss said issues about the environment and sanitation were of high priority to him hence the Assembly's decision to join the Breathelife campaign.

“We are very much concern about our environment and the air we breathe, that is why the Breathelife campaign is very important because the air that we breathe is highly contaminated by all kinds of particles including smoke and dust particles,” he said.

The Grammy Award nominee is about to release a new album called 'Beats of Zion.'

He also has songs like 'In Ghana,' 'African Thriller,' 'Shine a Light,' 'Take it Slow,' among others.

—citinewsroom