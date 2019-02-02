MTN Hitmaker: Awal Frowns on Winner Takes All Strategy

Rapper Awal has revealed he does not agree with organisers of popular music reality show, “MTN Hitmaker” for giving winners the whole prize leaving the rest out.

The first runner up of the seventh edition of “MTN Hitmaker” said all the final contestants deserve prizes that will help jump-start their career.

The artiste told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM “the phone and airtime I received cannot do much to help my music career.”

“You [MTN] work hard, have your four finalists, you believe they are unique and potential winners but at the end of the day if the winner gets all I don’t think it is good because they all have something unique they can give the society. That is why they got to that level,” he explained.

Awal said, “the strategy that you give all the GHâ‚µ100,000 to the winner may be your plan but I think the other finalists should also get a prize that will help kickstart their career or to do something for themselves after the show.”

The worried artiste said if other finalists do not get a price that will help build a good music career or even after the exposure, they get no offers from music labels and their music career comes to a standstill.

“For instance, Kuami Eugene has become the music sensation he is now because Richie signed him onto Lynx Entertainment after the competition even though he was not the winner,” he added.

Awal said he may still be learning and growing but his observations from reality shows and experience from Talented Kidz has been that finalists are given something to help build their talents.

He explained, “even if I won “Hitmaker,” I would have still said this. For, Talented Kidz I was the second runner up but the prize I was given helped me start something.”

“I am already in the (music) game, and I have a team to help me build. So what happens to those who have not been in the game and have no management or do not get any management after the competition?” he quizzed.

The young rap artiste said organisers of “MTN Hitmaker” give out gifts that would help the careers of finalists “because they all tried and fetched votes. They contributed to the show so they need something.”

“They can be given the opportunity to shoot a video or be put on TV which can help then book shows,” he added.

---Myjoyonline