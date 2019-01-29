It’s Hard for “Kumasi Rappers” to Blow Up in Ghana – Amerado

One of the ten rappers who was featured on Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” song, Amerado Burner, says it’s difficult for Kumasi-based rappers to get into the limelight in Ghana’s music industry.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the rapper who is known by his real name, Derrick Kwabena Safo Kantanka, outlined the difficulties budding artistes face to get airplay, especially when you are not from the capital, Greater Accra.

Asked what his greatest challenge is, as a musician, he said: “Getting the audience to listen isn’t easy. The people have to listen to you and there are lots of mainstream acts [in the system].”

Talking about the way forward, Amerado stressed on being focused on his craft, saying “I am not doing anything wrong. It’s about time I get people to listen to my songs. It’s about money and when the right time comes, it will be good.”

“When they see you’re from Kumasi they don’t wanna give you the chance. They see you to be arrogant. I was on the verge of qualifying from MTN hitmaker but CJ biggerman was chosen. If I were to be an Accra boy, I think they would have given me the chance. The industry is in Accra,” Amerado said.

He further urged industry players to fight the “sideline” cause, saying “I think we should create our own industry in Kumasi. I am here to get the glory and fight. There is no way we hate each other but it’s time we get closer.”

Amerado is currently promoting his new song dubbed “Mempe” and has pleaded with Sarkodie and Medikal to feature for a remix of the song.