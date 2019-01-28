Counsellor George Lutterodt Goes Into Comedy

Suggestions that Counsellor George Lutterodt should go into full time comedy career seem to have been welcomed by him, as he is set to perform at his first comedy gig in Accra. He will be performing alongside some of Ghana's great comedians on the 'Comedy Express' show on Saturday, February 2 at the Cockpit Bar & Lounge at Achimota Mall.

The 'Comedy Express' is a premium monthly comedy show which has been running over a year, and it has been a platform for most of the country's young comedians to connect with their audiences.

The show is arguably one of the most consistent shows throughout the year, created by DKB.

This coming Saturday's show is the first event in the year 2019, which organisers say is a continuation from December 2018 show.

There will also be an unusual line-up of comedians to hit the comedy stage. Among them are DKB, Khemikal, Comedian OB, James Brown, MJ the Comedian, Comedian Teekay, among others.

Interestingly, Lutterodt is one of the persons who will be performing during the night.

According to the organisers, Counsellor Lutterodt will be sharing “tutelage on marriage and sex.”

The counsellor has gained notoriety for emotionally abusing women and men alike with his views on TV and radio platforms.

Some persons have tagged him as a comedian and suggested that he should go into comedy.

Currently, questions are being asked if he will remain a comedian after his first show.

