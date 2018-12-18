Cardi B Urges Fans Not To 'Bash' Offset After Failed PDA

That's 'public display of affection', in case you didn't know.

They rarely work out well and now the Migos rapper has found out to his cost after fans criticised him for crashing Cardi's show in Los Angeles, to arrive on stage with a sign made of roses saying "Take Me Back Cardi."

Gulp.

The romantic/cringe-worthy gesture took place at the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday and Cardi didn't seem particularly happy about it as you might be able to tell above.

"I just want to tell you I'm sorry bro," said Offset.

"In person, in front of the world, I love you.

"Whatever I gotta do show me..."

Some people online described the move as "toxic", following Cardi's decision to publicly call time on the relationship.

Cries of "don't take him back," and "once a cheater always a cheater," were heard in the crowd, via some fan-shot footage online.

Now Cardi herself has posted a new Instagram video urging people not to "bash" her ex, who is the baby daddy to her daughter, Kulture.

Cardi said:"I know I see a lot of people bashing me because I'm defending my baby's father, they think I'm gonna get back together with him.

Quote Message: I'm not saying that I'm gonna get back together with him, I just don't like that bashing online thing. I'm not saying that I'm gonna get back together with him, I just don't like that bashing online thing.

"You just saw [Ariana Grande's ex, comic] Pete Davidson was talking about how he don't want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day. "I wouldn't want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day, that's a nasty feeling and I wouldn't want that."

Relationship councillor Gurpreet Singh told Newsbeat Offset may have been misguided: "Apology is something of a private thing.

"I think you first have to find out where the other person is and whether they want to be with you before you go and make a public statement about it."