Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
2 hours ago

I Need A Date – Yvonne Nelson

Actress, producer and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed in her latest post that she seriously needs a date.

According to reports making around suggest that, several attempts made by the actress to make her daughter’s father marry her has hit the rock.

Interestingly, the actress has shared a post on her IG page somehow confirming the rumours which broke weeks ago.

Yvonne took to Instagram, posted a nice photo of herself with a caption, “Hi there……I need a date”.

