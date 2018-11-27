2 hours ago | Entertainment General News I Need A Date – Yvonne Nelson asempanews.com Actress, producer and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed in her latest post that she seriously needs a date. According to reports making around suggest that, several attempts made by the actress to make her daughter’s father marry her has hit the rock. Interestingly, the actress has shared a post on her IG page somehow confirming the rumours which broke weeks ago. Yvonne took to Instagram, posted a nice photo of herself with a caption, “Hi there……I need a date”.
I Need A Date – Yvonne Nelson
Actress, producer and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed in her latest post that she seriously needs a date.
According to reports making around suggest that, several attempts made by the actress to make her daughter’s father marry her has hit the rock.
Interestingly, the actress has shared a post on her IG page somehow confirming the rumours which broke weeks ago.
Yvonne took to Instagram, posted a nice photo of herself with a caption, “Hi there……I need a date”.
