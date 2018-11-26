15 minutes ago | Entertainment Celebrity Joyce Blessing Welcomes Baby Boy Modern Ghana Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has given birth to a bouncy baby boy.The singer welcomed her bundle of joy some hours ago in Chicago. She took to her Instagram page this morning to share the joyous news with her fans.The child is named D’Bryan Adu Gyamfi.Check out a photo of the cute baby.
Joyce Blessing Welcomes Baby Boy
Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has given birth to a bouncy baby boy.
The singer welcomed her bundle of joy some hours ago in Chicago. She took to her Instagram page this morning to share the joyous news with her fans.
The child is named D’Bryan Adu Gyamfi.
Check out a photo of the cute baby.
