Kuami Eugene Lauds Davido

Ghanaian high-life artiste, Kuami Eugene, has heaped praises on Nigerian singer, Davido as one of the best in African.

He made the comment after reports that, rapper Okyeame Kwame has said that, KiDi and Kuami Eugene are talented than Wizkid and Davido.

However, expressing his thoughts on the issue the “Angela” music fame explained that, Davido is undoubtedly one of the best musicians in Africa.

He revealed this when speaking in an interview with Eli Kharis on GHOne TV’s Rythmz Live.

“My extreme respect for Davido comes when he personally approached me for a collaboration. Davido is a matured person, he’s ruling his world, a King somewhere and on top of Africa. So for him coming down to approach a young guy like me Kuami Eugene, I felt honoured and amazed asking myself if it was real. Davido is a masterpiece on his own and he respect the hard work people are putting in their works and I respect him for that.

Okyeame Kwame is all about authentic highlife music so he sees and finds it more pleasant than what he thinks Davido and Wizkid are doing. But I will never say we sing and sound better than they do.” Kuami Eugene said