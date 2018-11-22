My Lifestyle Is Different, I’m Not A Slay Queen – Maame Serwaa

Ghanaian Actress born by the name Clara Benson popularly known in the movie industry as Maame Serwaa has said she is not a slay queen.

The term slay queen has taken social media by storm. It is used in reference to female socialites who flaunt their beauty and lifestyle on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo Welewele on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show on Tuesday, 20 November 2018, the young actress said she had heard of the term (Slay Queen) but was not one.

“I don’t know why they select some people as slay queens, I don’t know if it is the way they dress or is it the character they show on social media?” she quizzed.

The young actress said Ghanaians shouldn’t judge a person based on their actions on social media.

“Someone’s lifestyle on social media may be different from their lifestyle in real life, so, I always say that before you say something bad or listen to something about someone, you must meet the person first and know the person’s character for yourself. Knowing all these you can then conclude that the person is bad or good” she lamented.

Maame Serwaa also debunked rumours that she is snobbish; “I’m not snobbish. I may not have met the people spreading this rumour in person, and they may be saying that because I haven’t engaged them personally, but when they get to meet me, they will change their perception.”

She is currently at Knustford University College studying Communication and Media and has earned four nominations ahead of the upcoming Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018 namely; Student of the Year, Student Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Student Actress of the Year and Students Foundation of the Year awards.