P-Square: Paul, Jude Okoye Attack Peter’s Wife, Lola

Nigerian superstar singer, Paul Okoye and his producer-brother Jude have attacked their brother Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo after she posted a birthday message on Instagram for her husband and his twin brother.

Jude and Paul have always believed that Lola was the cause of the separation of the twin superstars.

Paul and Peter of Psquare celebrated their 37th birthday yesterday.

And Lola penned down a birthday message to celebrate the duo, saying:

“Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday guys! I am lost for words when it comes to your matter.

“I pray the Almighty God continues to guide and protect you. I pray that our father in heaven speaks to you individually and softens your hearts.

“I celebrate you today. I love you two. You are both legends. You are blessed. Your children adore you.

“We all adore you. God bless you today and everyday. Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday! @peterpsquare @rudeboypsquare.”

In a damning response, Paul Okoye, wrote, “Beware of people who preach love outside but inside they plant evil seeds. May God soften their wickedness.”

Jude, their older brother, added, “Believe the lies people tell or live on Social Media at your own peril.”