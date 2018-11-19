modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

2018 ECOFEST: Kuami Eugene, Patapaa Rock Fans in Sierra Leone

CitiNewsRoom
2018 ECOFEST: Kuami Eugene, Patapaa Rock Fans in Sierra Leone

Ghanaian artistes, Kuami Eugene and Patapaa put up a splendid performance at the recently held ECOWAS Festival 2018 (ECOFEST) in Sierra Leone.

The two artistes thrilled about 40, 000 music fans at the programme on November 16, 2018.

Kuami Eugene and Patapaa were the only Ghanaian musicians on the bill.

Other artistes that performed at the event were Patoranking and Mayorkun from Nigeria, Salone, Arkman, Dallas B, Drizilik, Empress P, Kao Denero, Boss LAJ, LXG and among other African acts.

Organised by Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME) also attracted hundreds of music producers, artiste managers and journalists from around the continent.

