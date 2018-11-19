Lark Gh grabs nominations at the maiden edition of Ghana Modelling Industry and Heroes Awards

TV personality, model, the founder of Lark Foundation and the boss of FA Media the organizers of Face of Ga-Dangme, Larkour Adjartey know as Lark Gh has grab nomination at the maiden edition of Ghana Modelling Industry and Heroes Awards as Fitness Model Of the year.

The Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA) has officially launched its maiden Ghana Modelling Industry and Heroes Awards Scheme.

The event which will take place in December this year is to recognize members that have been outstanding throughout the year and also show appreciation to some industry players who have supported the arts over the years.

And Yes of course Lark Gh is one outstanding model and a fit one.