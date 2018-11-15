Nana B aspires to work with Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone

Boateng Phillip Nana Bediako, also known as Nana B. was born and raised in Kumasi, and with a passion for making his own music, he spent most of his childhood listening to Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Bradez and other artistes.

Whilst at St. Hubert minor seminary/Senior High School (SAHUS), he used to rap songs by his favourite artistes and even made a song with his best friends which was a hit in the the school, this inspired the rapper to write his own songs. He wrote “Long Live the King” and”Nothing Without You” in SHS.

After years of not working on songs of his own, he met Aytee, a rapper/producer and a student like himself in the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR). It happened that Aytee had a mini studio of his own, so they started working together alongside keeping their academic minds active. He then recorded and released “Long Live the King” and”Nothing without You”. The feedback was massive, which got him an audience which motivated him to release ‘’where we are now’’ which was and is still a hit song. He was then featured on a number of songs including “Mekporga” by PONY, all of which were produced by Aytee. He later made “Make I know” and “Do Me (love me)”.

Nana B and Aytee released a straight hip-hop banger together titled “Grind to the Grave” and currently their latest release ‘’ sucker for love’’ is the most trending song on campus . Ultimately Nana B promises to be a profound and creative artiste. He also dreams of making music that will make waves, not just in Ghana but worldwide. He also aspires to work with Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone and other big names in the industry.