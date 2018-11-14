Stan Lee Was Working On Final Superhero Dirt Man With Daughter, She Says

Comic book legend Stan Lee was working on a new superhero with his daughter before his death, she has revealed.

Speaking to TMZ, JC Lee described the character – Dirt Man – as “the last little angel we’ve got tucked away”.

She told the entertainment site: “I said, ‘Daddy, please – no clatter, no steel, no any of that. Let’s get down and dirty.’ It is very interesting.”

JC Lee gave no more information about the concept but said she hoped it might inspire a movie.

Stan Lee, creator of such characters as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died on Monday aged 95.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and singer Joe Jonas are among the latest celebrities to pay tribute to the former Marvel Comics president.

JC Lee – full name Joan Celia Lee – said Dirt Man was the result of her “trying to get [her father] to do a character with me my entire life”.

Her surprise revelation has already got fans speculating about the character’s super powers.

“Does he clean the dirt or creates it?” pondered Penaaz Lall on Twitter. “If former, then surely Delhi needs him more than any other place!”

Another Twitter user wrote: “I hope they throw him in with Tony Stark [aka Iron Man] and there’s lots of shoulder claps.”