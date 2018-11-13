“KiDi, Kuame Eugene Better Singers than Davido, Wizkid”

Some singers from the new crop of musicians in Ghana have caught the admiration of celebrated rapper Okyeame Kwame.

According to the musician who is currently embarking on his ‘Made in Ghana’ project, Ghana is proud to have discovered very talented musicians from the new generation who has helped reduce Nigeria’s dominance on the Ghanaian music scene.

He noted that this is a clear indication that Ghana is rich in all resources and that every Ghanaian must be proud to be ‘Made in Ghana.’

In an interview on Happy FM he said singers like Kidi and Kuami Eugene have better voices and can sing better than Nigerian artistes like Davido and Wizkid who are held in high esteem by some music fans in Ghana.

According to Okyeame Kwame, before 2face, Wizkid and Davido gained prominence on the Ghanaian music scene, Ghanaian were singing great melodies.

Okyeame Kwame

However, rap music dominated the Ghanaian industry for over 20 years, taking their attention from singing.

“Because we stopped singing for about 20 years and went for rap, we went to Nigerian to bring in their musicians who were doing singing but today we have very good singers like Kidi and Kuami Eugene who sing better than Davido or Wizkid,” he said. “Now that we have young acts like Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah and other musicians doing authentic music, Nigerian music is gradually fizzling out of our system,” he added.

Okyeame Kwame will be releasing his new album titled ‘Made in Ghana’ on December 22, 2018.

In the meantime, his single ‘Made in Ghana’ which features Kidi has been the favourite of most music presenters and DJs.