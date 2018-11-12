modernghana logo

2 hours ago

“Voting In Ghana Is Senseless” – Donzy Chaka

Ghanaian musician, Donzy Chaka, has expressed his anger at politicians.

His comment comes after the recent spate of fatalities on the Madina-Adenta-Aburi highway.

Speaking to Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra‘, the ‘Club’ hitmaker bemoaned the situation and said,

‘‘I stopped voting after casting my first vote at the age of 18. At that age, I was living with my family who were fully NPP supporters and everyone was supposed to cast a vote so I voted.”

“Upon growing up from that time, I have noticed that there is no sense in voting as a Ghanaian. Politicians are refusing to do what they are supposed to do. I don’t trust any politician,” he added.

“During campaign, they will be insulting their opponents on radio and a whole lot of fake promises but they won’t do what they are supposed to do when they come to office. Look at what happened at Adenta not long ago and look at the Tema Motorway yet we still pay taxes,’’ he queried.

