Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Birthday Today

Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Birthday Today

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson is a year older today and fans are crushing on her.

The elegant actress as usual has received many well wishes from her colleague celebrities and followers.

The movie producer who turns 33 today has shared a post on her Instagram page thanking God for protection, blesses and undeserved grace upon her life.

Read post from some celebs:
johndumelo1 HBD oooooooo @yvonnenelsongh . God grant you wisdom, love, protection over your family. #mama #birthday

marthaankomah Happy birthday beautiful. U are so blessed n u know that happy birthday @yvonnenelsongh

okyeamekwame My strong purposeful iconic black sister, everytime I see you/hear of you, am reminded of your resilience. Today on your birthday, I wish you love,happiness,peace and more grace. @yvonnenelsongh

bismarkthejoke Happy Birthday my love . Wish you more years with a great heart . @yvonnenelsongh #Godisthereason #peace

