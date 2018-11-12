Music: Totori (Everlasting Love) | @codi_sings

TOTORI (Everlasting Love) is now out for you to enjoy and update your music collections.Let the smooth beautiful intro gladen your heart and lead you to soft dance tunes —sweet melodies that lets your “inner man” dance with the Divine.

Comfort Igbo — CODI is a phenomenal multi-talented Gospel Singer-Songwriter. A music minister in the Believers Love World Nation; AKA Christ Embassy. She is spreading the everlasting love of Jesus to every city, country and nations of the world through music ministrations.

Her music transcends the traditional boundaries of ‘dance-and-be-happy’.

She’s known for inspiring lyrics and sacred tunes that hand people a soulful resonance.

She had set the pace with her debut Single “Holy Spirit” —trending currently since 15th of September 2018 for her upcoming Album.

And here comes “TOTORI”

Listen, download and share

Lyrics

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

Your love na everlasting love

You no dey take me play at all

That’s why your love dey do me totori

Idi ebube

Imara mma

Onyenenma

Ide ebube

Imara mma

Eze muo



Verse

Have never seen your kind of love

You are Good and you’re so beautiful

Oh oh oh oh Jesus Jesus

Imara mma hee

Have never seen this kind of love

You made me good and look so beautiful

Oh oh oh oh Jesus Jesus

Imara mma hee



Chorus (call and Response)



Your love na everlasting love

You no dey take me play at all

That’s why your love dey do me totori

You’re the lover of my soul



Repeat Chorus



Bridge



Hallelujah

We thanks you

We love you

My life was made beautiful because of you

Lover of my soul

Igwe Igwe

Agan aturu gi mma mma



Your love dey do me …..

Toroti Totori

Totori he

Totori Totori

Totori oh heeee

You’re the lover of my soul

Connect

Instagram: @codi_sings

Twitter： codi_sings

Facebook：codimusic

ALTERNATIVE DOWNLOAD

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/byfisf4j1g/TOTORI_CODI_.mp3