Akeju's Directed Series About Perikles Mandinga Featured On Amazon Prime

Aflik TV is one of the largest digital distributors of videos on demand (VOD) bringing us Nollywood movies and other African inspired content. Most recently, Aflik TV produced Who’s Mandinga? an original series on Amazon Prime, by Perikles Mandinga. This series will provide an inside look into the actor.

The series was created and directed by Akeju titled "Who’s Mandinga" will air November 8, 2018 and will take an intimate look into the life of Nollywood talent.

Mandinga discuss his journey to becoming an actor, his current projects and the future of Nollywood in mainstream film. Perikles Mandinga was born in Guinea-Bissau, Africa and has been in the entertainment industry for many years.

He started as a fashion model, and has been featured on runways, magazines, billboards and television. Mandinga won Rip the Runway, a P Diddy produced reality show aired on BET Network. He is looking forward to joining the cast of Nollywood talent.

Mandinga shares, “I love Nollywood! As an African I want to be part of this.” Akeju, President and CEO of Aflik TV stated, “It was time to create this type of series. Nollywood is the 2nd highest grossing and popular film genre. We wanted to also start the series with a new face and build from there, Perikles Mandinga is the right fit.”

About Aflik TV The company has over 1,000 movies in distribution and over 5,000 in it’s portfolio.They are one of the largest producers and distributors of Nollywood movies and TV shows. You can view their content on several major video stream platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, itunes, Hulu, and Vudu.

Stay up to date on social media @AflikTV @immandinga @officialakeju ###