Video: Koo Kyei Releases “Control it” Ft. Stonebwoy

Koforidua-based artiste Koo Kyei has released a new song that features ‘Tomorrow’ hit maker Stonebwoy.

The song themed on love, comes with a video directed by Richmond Amoako.

In ‘Control it,’ the singer asks his lover to continue doing what makes him happy. He further urges her to take charge of his love.

Stonebwoy brings on board the dance hall flavour that spices up the song.

Koo Kyei started music from the church.

In 2007, he got the opportunity to join he Generation International Band led by one of the proteges of Amakye Dede, Abrantieba Yaw Nkansah.

From there he joined the Ghana National Fire Service Band in 2012 and was posted to Koforidua.

Koo Kyei attended TI Amass Primary/Junior High School at Asante Akyem Agogo, and later went to Abetifi Technical Institute with a certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanic Engineering.

Listen to ‘Control it’ by Koo Kyei below: