Edem, Stonebwoy, EL, Others Set For Edemfest 2018

The 2018 Hogbetsotso festival in Keta would greatly be remembered not only for the display of culture but the wild crowd reaction that characterised EdemFest on Friday.

EdemFest in its second edition left indelible memories in the minds of patrons who travelled from near and far.

Aborigines Beach was filled to capacity with die-hard fans of Edem pushing very hard to climb the stage and share a moment with their superstar.

Security personnel on the night had a tough time controlling the overzealous music fanatics who thronged the venue.

Rapper EL had to pause his performance and threatened to leave the stage should the crowd continue their disturbances in reaction to security control on the night.

The artiste resumed his performance shortly and dished out some of his popular tunes including, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Mina Bo Po’, ‘Koko’ among others.

Reigning Volta Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’, Agbeshie, had a great time on stage with a wonderful crowd response to his music.

Shaker and Kojo Cue came along with their ‘Pen and Paper’ to serve superb rhythms on the night.

Kojo Cue couldn’t hold back laughter when Shaker, unfortunately, fell off the stage during their performance.

Kofi Kinaata brought on ‘More mbelede’ to the excitement of the crowd that had gathered in Keta.

DJ Black, Obininii, Real MC, Lyrical Joe were also present to support their colleague in the Volta Region.

Fast-rising artistes in Ghana also had the chance to sell their craft to tens of thousands who had gathered for EdemFest.

Fans went wild with some forcing their way onto the stage when Edem grabbed the microphone to perform.

The situation was worsened with the introduction of Stonebwoy who joined Edem on the stage.

Edemfest started on Friday evening and ended after 3 am on Saturday morning.

