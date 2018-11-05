Kwesé Play - The Future of VOD in Africa Launches in Ghana

Accra, 2 November 2018 – Kwesé Play, the cutting-edge Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service from multiplatform broadcast network Kwesé, has launched in Ghana. The launch of the Kwesé Play video streaming service, which is delivered on high speed data networks in particular fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), brings the best in on-demand and live TV content to market. This extends Kwesé’s product offering in Ghana and introduces yet another gateway of unlimited entertainment for families to enjoy.

The launch of Kwesé Play is perfectly timed to meet current trends which have shown a move towards over-the-top (OTT) services, particularly among viewers looking for diversity and choice. Video-on-demand services and streaming content over the internet utilising fibre networks has grown in popularity across the continent, Ghana is no different. The Kwesé Play experience promises to be slicker and faster than anything currently available on the African continent. This is because Kwesé will leverage Africa’s largest fibre network, available through sister company Liquid Telecom. Liquid Telecom also holds leading-edge 4G and 5G LTE spectrum capability configured to carry video content.

Kwesé Play is a leading edge, RokuTM Powered streaming service which allows viewers to stream the world’s best video content using the Internet. Thanks to strategic partnerships with the world’s leading VOD content providers - including; Kwesé iflix, YouTube, TED and RedBull TV - Kwesé Play introduces the most diverse VOD content offering into market. Kwesé Play will launch with over 200 streaming channels delivered on a single platform, with many more lined up to launch over the coming months. The partnership between the two entities will see Kwesé Play devices bundled with Vodafone’s fixed broadband home internet packages, to enable single billing for most subscription-based content available through the service.

Commenting on the official launch of Kwesé Play in Ghana, Maxwell Dodd Country Manager for Kwesé said, “We pride ourselves in being an innovative broadcast network offering premium content to African viewers across multiple platforms. The introduction of Kwesé Play in Ghana expands our product offering while bringing the best in engaging general entertainment to Ghanaian households.”

Kwesé Play offers seamless plug-and-play connectivity, allowing any TV to function as a smart TV. With fixed broadband or FTTH viewers can stream Kwesé’s premium content which includes the latest TV series, movies, documentaries, kids’ programs, sport and entertainment programming. Why spend hours downloading your favourite shows or movies when you can simply stream them? What’s more when purchasing Kwesé Play devices, customers will also receive a complementary 12 month subscription to Kwesé iflix

“Our strategy is to provide the best in VOD via a superior network. We’ve forged strategic partnerships with the best in IPTV hardware, the best in content as well as leading internet service providers to offer our viewers world-class programming through FTTH infrastructure,” added Dodd.

Kwesé Play is now available for purchase across Ghana through leading Retailers, Electroland Ghana, our Dealers, MNO partners, and online platforms.For information on where to get Kwesé Play visit www.get.kweseplay.com/gh/. Get Kwesé Play today and introduce a new way to watch TV in your home.