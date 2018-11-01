modernghana logo

38 minutes ago | General News

R2Bees Drops Another jam ‘Supa’ with Wizkid

CitiNewsRoom
Multiple award-winning hiplife/afrobeats duo, R2Bees is out again with another jam featuring Nigerian artiste, Wizkid.

The song, titled ‘Supa’, is another warm-up track to their highly anticipated ‘SITE 15’ album scheduled for release before the end of 2018.

‘Supa’ is also a follow-up to the duo's recent classic afrobeats banger ‘Boys Kasa’ which features King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Rjz, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal and B4bonah.

Produced by Killmatic, Wizkid and Mugeez lay their soul soothing vocals over a soft melody whiles Omar Sterling delivers some satisfying bars.

Listen to the song below:

