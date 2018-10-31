Sherifa Features Australian Star Pia Vanally In New Song

Sherifa Gunu Ghanaian multiple award winning Afro -soul female musician is set to storm Ghana with another hit song titled “Love Has No Colors Whether Black or White”.

The multiple award-winning musician, this time took a giant step by featuring Pia Vanally the Australian afro pop star.

When two respected musicians come together to collaborate, then you should expect nothing but a good song.

Sherifa Gunu, has built her reputation this far and stuck to her genre which is opening more doors for her and the country.

This hit song perfectly crooned with a touch of afro pop –and the lyrics beautifully sung to ignite a strong passion for the great African tradition and the Western world cannot be resisted.

These great artistes believe that love has no boundary irrespective of ones colour, tradition or language, we are one people. Watch –out for this melodious song..!