Stonebwoy Angry Over Alleged Sabotage by Zylofon Officials

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Mr. Logic, has revealed that an official at Zylofon Music withheld requests for international collaborations from dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

According to Mr. Logic, American superstars R. Kelly and Teddy Riley had sent messages that they wanted to collaborate with Stonebwoy, who is signed to Zylofon Music.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM Monday morning with KMJ, Mr. Logic disclosed that Willie Roi, who is artiste & repertoire (A&R) manager at Zylofon Music, refused to pass on that information to Stonebwoy and his management.

“He got a text message from the US. Teddy Riley and R. Kelly, it was two big American artistes wanted a collabo with Stonebwoy and then Willie told me, 'you see this, I won't pass this info to Stonebwoy because this guy is stubborn.”

He quizzed why he would withhold such critical information from Stonebwoy, Willie Roi still said “no.”

“Willie Roi can never deny this because I was with him when the call came and the text message followed,” the entertainment critic stressed.

Mr. Logic revealed that he later passed on the information to Stonebwoy, who was then in Jamaica. He, however, said he didn't mention the names of the artistes to the dancehall act.

He expressed worry about the level of hatred some persons at Zylofon Music have for Stonebwoy.

“The hate for Stonebwoy's brand, to me, it was personal.”

Willie Roi, reacting to the allegation, told KMJ that “they were looking at Zylofon portfolio and they choose Stonebwoy to do a collaboration with, that is the choice of artiste they wanted to do a collaboration with. We are still waiting.”

He stated that such collaboration does not happen in a day.

According to him, the collaboration is “not dead” and “we are still waiting for their schedules and then they will give us the time that we will go to the States.”

“I'm the A&R…I negotiate so when it is ready before I put it on the board,” and he is surprised that Mr. Logic will put this information out when he was contacted just two months ago.

Mr. Logic, reacting to Willie Roi's claims, said it's been more than two months. He said Willie Roi was contacted in March this year which he could not refute.

Asked if he informed Stonebwoy about the collaboration, he responded, “You don't talk to your artiste until the deal is set.”