Obour’s CAMF Grants Scholarships To Students

Obour's Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation (CAMF) has granted scholarships to three SHS graduates to enable them to pursue courses at tertiary institutions.

The students are Barbara Aggrey of the College of Health and Wellbeing, Kintampo; Daniela Adjeiwaa of St. Monica's Training College, Mampong, Ashanti and Humeni Gideon of the University of Education, Winneba.

Frank Essuman, coordinator of the foundation, said, “Granting this scholarship is in line with the vision of the foundation which is to support young students to acquire meaningful education while being conscious of their hygiene.”

He added that the foundation has several plans in stock for the youth of the Juaso community and its environs.

MUSIGA President Obour, on his part, added, “Granting the scholarship is in line with my mother's dream of supporting the underprivileged in our community. Apart from the scholarships, we have supported a number of youths in the area in terms of hygiene by giving them basic toiletries to improve their personal hygiene.”

Obour indicated that the Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation would continue to explore ways of supporting the youth in the area through various interventions to both improve their knowledge in personal hygiene and their educational aspirations.

The foundation was set up by Obour and his siblings following the death of his mother, the late Christiana Addo, two years ago. Since then, the foundation has supported the youth in the Asante Akyem Constituency in various areas ranging from donations of personal hygiene items, clean up campaigns and sourcing jobs for them.