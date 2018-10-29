modernghana logo

27 minutes ago

Social Media Goes ‘gaga” Over Medikal, Makafui’ New Photo

A photograph slighted by Modernghana.com appears to show rapper Medikal and YOLO TV series fame Fella Makafui hanging out.

The two have been accused of having secret affair after some photos of them together went viral on social media.

Even though rapper Medikal has come out to deny rumours of dating the movie star but industry critics believe otherwise.

His Instagram post read, “My bestie de lie me but I still de listen “.

Well, with the AMG rapper’s controversial caption has got followers thinking if the two are indeed dating?.

See post:

