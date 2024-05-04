On paper Mahama and Bawumia’s visions make Ghana America but it will be Kasoa when they come — Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch has cast doubt on presidential candidates' promises to develop Ghana, saying the visions may not translate into reality.

He commented on the campaign policies of National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said on paper, the visions of Mahama and Bawumia can make Ghana develop like America.

However, Mr. Asare expressed skepticism, noting the country's development could unfold differently.

In a Facebook post on May 3rd, Asare wrote "'I listen to DMB; I listen to JM. I put their vision together. On paper, Ghana becomes America. Let them get the power...You go see Kasoa.'"

In the lead up to the December 2024 polls, several promises have come out from the two leading political parties.

Former President Mahama has promised to implement a 24-hour economy that will revitalize businesses, provide employment and better the living conditions of citizens.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia has also promised to implement effective tax policies that will enhance business growth.