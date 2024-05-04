ModernGhana logo
Bawumia lacks new ideas, stealing from Mahama — Joyce Bawa alleges

Politics Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President Mahamaleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President Mahama[left] and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is lacking in new policy ideas and is plagiarizing proposals from NDC flagbearer John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to the former President.

The former Deputy Transport Minister accused Dr. Bawumia of being "totally out of touch with the electorate" and having "no message and certainly lacks new ideas."

In a post on Saturday, May 4, via X, Ms. Mogtari said "It is obvious that our Vice President has totally lost his grip."

She alleged that after touting his so-called "vision for Ghana statement", Dr. Bawumia has abandoned the vision document and "appears to be intentionally stealing from John Mahama’s manifesto."

The aide then proceeded to list eleven policy proposals of John Mahama that she accuses Dr. Bawumia of "dishonestly repeating as his ideas."

These include promises to abolish the electronic transfer levy (e-levy), VAT on electricity, the constitutional review process, among others.

As evidence, she wrote "JM promised to Abolish e-levy and the obnoxious betting tax. JM promised to Abolish the nuisance VAT on electricity. JM has promised to continue the constitutional review process."

The NDC loyalist insisted "We are still counting" the number of John Mahama's ideas allegedly being plagiarized by the Vice President.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President Mahamaleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

