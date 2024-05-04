IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections

To enhance security measures for the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, convened a meeting with the Council of State Members.

Held at the Accra International Conference Center, the gathering aimed to apprise the council of the Ghana Police Service's preparedness for the pre-election, election, and post-election periods.

Dr. George Akufo Dampare assured the Council of State Members that the Ghana Police Service, as the lead security agency for the elections, is fully equipped and ready to ensure security throughout the electoral process.

He emphasized the collaboration with other security agencies under the National Election Security Task Force to maintain peace and order before, during, and after the elections.

Furthermore, Dr. Dampare highlighted the extensive engagement of the Ghana Police Service with various stakeholders, including recent meetings with the Electoral Commission. These interactions aimed to foster transparency and cooperation in coordinating security efforts for the elections.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State Members, commended the police service for their dedication and urged them to uphold neutrality and professionalism in their duties.

He expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by the police service and encouraged them to remain vigilant in ensuring maximum security leading up to the elections.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II emphasized the importance of all Ghanaians, especially the youth, maintaining exemplary behavior before, during, and after the general elections. He underscored the significance of a peaceful electoral process in upholding Ghana's democratic values and urged citizens to contribute positively to the nation's democratic journey.

As the meeting concluded, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure a secure and peaceful electoral environment for all citizens of Ghana.